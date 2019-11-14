SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,340,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 139,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,129,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 574,561 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $275,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 21.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

In related news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,049.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,055,641 shares of company stock worth $14,016,229. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

