SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,380 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.00.

MLAB stock opened at $235.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $999.51 million, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 15.76. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $268.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.53 and a 200 day moving average of $231.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

