SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2,247.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $42,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,341,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,099,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $271,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

