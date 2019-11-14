SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 106.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,135 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,381,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,011,000 after acquiring an additional 87,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,041,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 209,849 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,751,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,686,000 after acquiring an additional 701,672 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ZTO stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

