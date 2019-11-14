SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 204.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SBRA stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

