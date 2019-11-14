SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 58,658 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innoviva by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 110.18, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

