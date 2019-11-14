ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total transaction of $931,639.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,100.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total value of $105,410.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,505.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,113 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,843. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.17. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,269.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.31.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.