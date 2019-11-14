ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $5,470,960.00 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NOW traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.44. 61,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,203. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

