Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Director Buys $70,020.00 in Stock

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SERV stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 625,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 84.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 204.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

