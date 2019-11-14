Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,639 shares of company stock worth $7,593,087 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,153,000 after buying an additional 127,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,608,000 after purchasing an additional 81,778 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 324,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

