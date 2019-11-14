Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 18,356 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 18,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $367,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,533,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,661,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 85,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,979. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 688,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

