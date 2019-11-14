Seaport Global Securities Comments on China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEMKT:CNR)

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for China Metro Rural in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Garner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for China Metro Rural’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on China Metro Rural and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.
About China Metro Rural
China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.
