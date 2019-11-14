Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Garner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. B. Riley decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

