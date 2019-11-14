SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 18.6% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price traded up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $36.76, 14,107,913 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 4,106,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $38.00 target price on SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.