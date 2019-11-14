Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

SCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE SCU opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.