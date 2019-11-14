Scott E. Huckins Acquires 44,000 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $233.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SunOpta by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in SunOpta by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.