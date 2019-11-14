Scott A. Green Sells 50,000 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 847,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.10. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

