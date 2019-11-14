Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 44,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,783. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

