Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

