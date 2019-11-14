Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Saul Centers worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $112,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

