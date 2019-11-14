SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 89.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $76,517,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.09. 13,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

