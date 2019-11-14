Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $159.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $162.44.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $268,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,002.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,226 shares of company stock worth $1,896,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $36,474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $13,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $8,777,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

