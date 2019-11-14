salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $184.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,222. The company has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.23. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,199 shares of company stock valued at $37,261,497. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

