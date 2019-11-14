SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $218.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

SAGE opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.73.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

