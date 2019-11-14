RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.74 ($31.09).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE opened at €26.12 ($30.37) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.79. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.