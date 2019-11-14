Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,065 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohen & Steers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,790.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNS opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.