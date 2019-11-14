Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,716 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Masco by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Masco by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,670 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $46.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.