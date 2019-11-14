Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 119,818 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 27.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $1,463,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 715.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WCC opened at $53.57 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

