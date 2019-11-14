Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 715,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 19,572 shares of company stock worth $265,995 in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million. On average, analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

