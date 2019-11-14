Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Steelcase by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $47,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

