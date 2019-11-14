Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 96,285 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 722.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $900,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,381,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,690 shares of company stock worth $4,879,812 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.