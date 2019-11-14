Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Update

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 736,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. 187,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,155. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 201.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $9,481,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

