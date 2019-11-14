RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 119,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,917. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $178,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

