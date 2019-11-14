Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,418.06

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,418.06 and traded as low as $2,295.00. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $2,295.00, with a volume of 5,021,605 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “add” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,480 ($32.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,727.30 ($35.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,312.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,417.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

