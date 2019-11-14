Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) has been given a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,102 ($27.47) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,032.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,014.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

