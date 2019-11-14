Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Up 5.9%

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) shares were up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.16, approximately 57,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 105,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.57.

Get Roots alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 million and a PE ratio of 58.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.04.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.