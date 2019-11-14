Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 933.50 ($12.20).

LON RR traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 729.60 ($9.53). 2,740,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 687.80 ($8.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 741.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 825.28.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 248 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,941.84 ($2,537.36). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 129 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.98) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,287.81). Insiders have bought a total of 2,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,290 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

