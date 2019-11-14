Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.70. 26,187,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,521,882. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,858.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 476.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. ValuEngine cut shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

