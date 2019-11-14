Rockwell Automation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 949% compared to the typical volume of 269 call options.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.57.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

