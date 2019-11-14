Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $191.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $161.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.57.

ROK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $198.07. 1,516,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $207.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

