Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $207.11 and last traded at $201.53, with a volume of 2175571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.20.

The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.57.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,044,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

