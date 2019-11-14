Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 315 by Credit Suisse Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 315 price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 328 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 330 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 300.77.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

