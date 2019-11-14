Robotina (ROX) Reaches Market Cap of $17.41 Million

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Robotina has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and $116,768.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Robotina has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Robotina token can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00243174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01477833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00148258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

