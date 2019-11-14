Robert Willett Sells 143,294 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CEO Robert Willett sold 143,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $7,617,509.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,509.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Willett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.10. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 288.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29,063.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

