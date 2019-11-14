Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,639,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,819,559.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert Wares acquired 8,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$4,080.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert Wares purchased 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$9,435.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Wares acquired 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Wares purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,700.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 million and a PE ratio of -16.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

