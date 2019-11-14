Robert J. Zalupski Sells 2,600 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $81,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. TriMas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,035,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 319,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 54,739 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

