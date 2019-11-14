Robert Charles Kramer Sells 5,355 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $224,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Charles Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Robert Charles Kramer sold 4,645 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $194,579.05.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Charles Kramer sold 16,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $760,320.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Charles Kramer sold 50,363 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $2,437,065.57.

APPN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 11,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,241. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Appian by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.