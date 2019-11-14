RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Trading Up 0.5%

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.94, approximately 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

RMR Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF)

RMR Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RMR Advisors Inc It is co-managed by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in real estate sector as well as securities issued by REITs.

