RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: REI.UN):

11/11/2019 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$27.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$27.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$29.50.

11/7/2019 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

10/29/2019 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$26.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.36. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$23.37 and a twelve month high of C$27.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jonathan Gitlin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at C$801,552.51.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

