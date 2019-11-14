Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,727 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $46,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,012.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock worth $2,344,813 over the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

